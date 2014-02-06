New FIFA game coming in time for this summer's footy extravagaza: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Electronic Arts will release a new, standalone FIFA title this summer in time for the World Cup in Brazil. Full name 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, the game is a reworking of the current FIFA 14 game engine, but with a few tweaks and new gameplay improvements.

There will be an enhanced control system, called Explosive Movement, that allows you to accelerate, decelerate and change direction quickly on and off the ball. And a World Class Control feature utilises Response Dribbling and Pinpoint Passing technologies to up the ante when it comes to performing tricks and skills.

One hundred new animations will also be implemented, including with passing, saves and penalty kicks.

READ: FIFA 14 review

The game will feature 203 national teams, 7,469 players, 19 officially licensed managers and 21 new stadiums, including the 12 stadiums that will play host to the tournament across Brazil. All-new crowd scenes will be in place, while a new cutaway sequence called Live City will show reactions of fans in the capital cities of the teams in the finals.

READ: FIFA 14 (PS4 & Xbox One) review

The Road to FIFA World Cup mode returns to the franchise, which lets the player start from their team's regional qualification rounds. Another Road to Rio de Janeiro mode requires players to win their way through each of the 12 Brazilian stadiums as they travel across the map.

Release of the game is great news for those with current-generation consoles as it has been announced for PS3 and Xbox 360 only. A date of 18 May for a UK launch has been mentioned.