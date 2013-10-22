EA working on Battlefield game with cross platform multiplayer for iPad, iPhone and Android

EA Mobile, the arm of Electronic Arts dedicated to tablet and smartphone games, is working on a new Battlefield game specifically for mobile. And there is a suggestion that the multiplayer mode will work across platforms.

There will be a companion application for Battlefield 4 which will work with the console game's multiplayer Commander mode, but that is dependent on the main game itself and is merely an extension - as fun as it may be. It allows a separate player to use their mobile device to command a team of gamers on a multiplayer map, supplying weapons and the like to aid them in their game.

The existence of an actual new Battlefield game for mobile devices was revealed by EA Mobile's head of development, Frank Gibeau, who spoke about the app during an interview with The New York Times. "You can play Battlefield on a tablet in commander mode. We are working on a mobile game of Battlefield that will be high-end and high-performance. It's our bet that we can successfully pull that off. But we're embarking on something no one has ever done before - to get these games to inter-operate between platforms," he said.

"Will it work? It already has in some cases. Will it work for all franchises? Not all franchises will make the transition. Battlefield might be a little harder."

The prospect of multiplayer gaming across Android and iOS is tempting. While many apps allow for interaction between them, few actually do so in real-time.

It might not be the first Battlefield game on mobile, but it could well shape up to be the best.

