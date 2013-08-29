  SimCity for Mac finally releases, suffers installation and launch issues

Much like the launch of SimCity for PC, various issues are plaguing the just-released Mac version of SimCity.

Polygon reported on Thursday that comments on the EA forums revealed some gamers were unable to install SimCity after downloading and others couldn't even get the game to launch. Other gripes include the fact that SimCity doesn't support Mac OS X 10.7.4, though that is reportedly being resolved.

Server and connectivity problems overshadowed the launch of SimCity for PC, and it forced EA to temporarily disable enticing features while it worked on fixes. Due to the complications, the company said it would delay releasing SimCity for Mac. It wanted to work on the game some more, ensuring that it would be a "great experience" for players.

After first promising a June debut, EA finally pushed out the Mac version on Thursday. Despite the extra tender, love and care given to the title, it is suffering from many launch and installation issues. Have no fear, though: A developer has posted a SimCity Mac Install FAQ on the forums to address the issues, and it appears as though many of the suggestions work.

Pocket-lint has contacted EA about the issues and will update when more information becomes available.