  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. EA game news

EA brings full game refunds to Origin games store for EA titles only

|
  EA brings full game refunds to Origin games store for EA titles only
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Electronic Arts has announced a new "Great Game Guarantee" that will now be included on EA games available on its Origin store. With the new policy, if a game download you bought on Origin doesn't live up to your expectations, you can return the game (PC or Mac) within 24 hours after you first launched for a full refund. 

Electronic Arts is being fair with its policy, saying: "If something doesn't work out - you aren’t riveted by the storyline, or sucked in by the action, or even just if the game doesn't play well with your video card - we’ve got your back."

If your refund is approved, Electronic Arts says to expect your money within seven to 10 days. 

To request a refund, gamers will need to visit their order history page within Origin and click the “request a refund” link next to their recent purchase and answer a few "quick" questions. The Origin Great Game Guarantee is available today in 20 countries, with plans for it to go worldwide by the end of September. 

We wonder what the situation would have been like with the launch of SimCity, where almost all those who pre-ordered found themselves not able to get into the game when it launched - thanks to the online-only component seeing a huge overload of the servers.

PopularIn Games
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
PUBG Mobile version 8 adds Sanhok map, enhanced airdrops and many more tweaks
Hands off the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Nintendo Switch bundles, we want them ourselves
The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
New COD: Black Ops 4 trailer finally shows off Blackout battle royale
How to use Alexa or Cortana to control your Xbox One by voice
Comments