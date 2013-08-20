  EA brings full game refunds to Origin games store for EA titles only

Electronic Arts has announced a new "Great Game Guarantee" that will now be included on EA games available on its Origin store. With the new policy, if a game download you bought on Origin doesn't live up to your expectations, you can return the game (PC or Mac) within 24 hours after you first launched for a full refund.

Electronic Arts is being fair with its policy, saying: "If something doesn't work out - you aren’t riveted by the storyline, or sucked in by the action, or even just if the game doesn't play well with your video card - we’ve got your back."

If your refund is approved, Electronic Arts says to expect your money within seven to 10 days.

To request a refund, gamers will need to visit their order history page within Origin and click the “request a refund” link next to their recent purchase and answer a few "quick" questions. The Origin Great Game Guarantee is available today in 20 countries, with plans for it to go worldwide by the end of September.

We wonder what the situation would have been like with the launch of SimCity, where almost all those who pre-ordered found themselves not able to get into the game when it launched - thanks to the online-only component seeing a huge overload of the servers.