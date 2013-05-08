  1. Home
FIFA 23 on its way, as EA extends licensing deal

|
Electronic Arts has extended its licence with FIFA to run until 31 December 2022, which effectively means we'll see a FIFA 23, although on what formats we can only guess: PlayStation 5? Xbox 1440?

The company has been publishing FIFA-branded football games since 1993, with the first game, FIFA International Soccer, coming out for Sega consoles the Mega Drive/Genesis and Master System, the Nintendo's SNES, Amiga, and a host of other machines now long gone. It has followed it with a new game in the series every year, initially on a summer release schedule to capitalise on international tournaments, such as the World Cup and the European Championships.

In later years, after the franchise moved to an autumn/winter schedule, each FIFA game has been one of the highest-selling games in the UK throughout the holiday season, often making the Christmas number one slot its own.

The latest, FIFA 14, has been announced, with a number of new features and improvements, including better goal scoring techniques with Pure Shot and Real Ball Physics technology to improve the flight path of the football in play. It has so far been revealed that it will be released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, but we fully expect the next-generation consoles to be in EA's plans too. We should hear more on that at E3 in June.

The FIFA licence also includes EA's annual branded management game series and exclusive rights to the World Cup.

