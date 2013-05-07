  Electronic Arts announces 1.6M SimCity users, $1.04 billon in Q4 revenue

Gaming giant Electronic Arts is out with its Q4 financial results, beating Wall Street estimates with $1.04 billon in revenue for the quarter. Wrapping up its 2013 financial year, the company says it gained a non-GAAP digital net revenue of $1.7 billion, meaning digital net revenues are up for the company 36 per cent year-over-year.

The news comes after Electronic Arts announced huge news on Monday that it had struck a deal with Disney to develop and publish new Star Wars titles.

"EA and Disney have signed an agreement to create a number of games on the Star Wars franchise," said Frank Gibeau, EA President of Labels. "Our agreement unlocks a whole new future of Star Wars games that will span consoles, PCs, tablets, mobile, and more."

Furthermore, Electronic Arts revealed that its popular title FIFA 13 sold over 14.5 million units in 2013 (a 30 per cent increase versus FIFA 12 in the previous year), Battlefield Premium has over 3.5 million subscribers, and that its new SimCity which launched in March has sold 1.6 million units to date. Interestingly, 50 per cent of sales for SimCity were "digital downloads" through EA's digital distribution network.

As for its performance on Apple's App Store, Electronic Arts says it remained the top mobile game distributor. Real Racing 3 generated more than 30 million downloads and has averaged over 2.5 million daily active users since launching in March.

Looking forward to its 2014 financial year (which has already begun), Electronic Arts Non-GAAP net revenue of $4.00 billion, up considerably versus the $1.7 billion in 2013.