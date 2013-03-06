  EA makes U-turn on its move to use micro transactions in every game

EA has changed its mind about a controversial recent decision to include a micro transactions system in every game.

Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer of EA Games made the U-turn statement: "I made a statement in the conference along the lines of 'We'll have micro-transactions in our games' and the community read that to mean all our games, and that's really not true."

Jorgensen had previously stated that: "We're [EA Games] building into all of our games the ability to pay for things along the way, either to get to a higher level to buy a new character, to buy a truck, a gun, whatever it might be."

This U-turn on micro transactions is definitely a good thing for the console and PC gamer. However, Jorgensen has now made it clear that apps will all be working towards a freemium model.

"All of our mobile games will have micro-transactions in them, because almost all of them are going to a world where they are play-for-free," said Jorgensen.

EA's recent release and free-to-play Real Racing 3 has been well received by most. Dead Space 3, a micro transaction heavy title has also gone down well, utilising a less intrusive payment model than most.

Micro transactions become more of an issue when they cause an unfair edge in gameplay. Players that can buy skill rather than earn it - that's not the way games should be played.

For the meantime it sounds as if our wallets are fairly safe.