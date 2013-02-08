EA launches Origin game marketplace on Mac to take on Steam

EA has announced that its Origin game distribution platform for Mac is now available for the masses, weeks after being made available in alpha. Origin hopes to take on Steam in providing a marketplace for Mac-compatible games and social features for gamers.

Origin was previously available for Windows users only and now EA has expanded its reach. "Our vision with Origin is to connect your gaming universe online, and today we're taking a major step in expanding our service to reach Mac-based gamers worldwide," said VP of product Mike Blank.

"Now Mac gamers can enjoy many of the same features that have defined Origin for PC users: including cloud storage to saved and continue games, social connectivity via friends' list, and more."

At launch, there are 48 Mac titles available for purchase, including Batman: Arkham City, Dragon Age 2, Dirt 2, and several Lego titles. To celebrate the launch there is also a promotional offer including Sims 3 and its expansion packs for as little as $10.

For gamers who play cross-platform, EA says Origin offers dual-platform play for supported games. If you purchase an EA game that has support for both PC and Mac, when you log into Origin on either Mac or PC you can download it on both.

Other features include a friends' list for social connectivity and cloud storage for saved and continued games.

While it doesn't have as many titles as Steam or the Mac App Store, we can see this taking off.

What do you think about Origin?