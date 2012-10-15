  EA gives away thousands of games by mistake

The generous folk at Electronic Arts gave away thousands of free titles over the weekend through its Origin store. Only they didn’t mean to.

The saga began with EA thanking a select few gamers for taking part in a survey by sending them a code that could be used to download a game of their choosing from Origin, EA’s online store for the PC.

However, after users discovered the code could be used repeatedly, enabling gamers to download as many titles as they wished, news of the code began to circulate with the likes of Reddit publishing it on its site.

The code, which is now defunct, worked only in the US and Canada and EA is yet to disclose exactly how many titles it gave away with its accidental act of generosity. However, it's understood to be in the thousands, if not hundreds of thousands.

Do you feel sorry for EA or would you have been trying to download as much swag as possible?