EA: 100 per cent digital download company in near future

Following on from the news yesterday that Sony had acquired cloud gaming service Gaikai, which may affect content delivery on the PlayStation 4, Electronic Arts labels boss Frank Gibeau has told Gamesindustry International that the software giant is certain to become "100 per cent digital" in the "near future".

This means that the company will "inevitably" ditch retail copies of its games in preference for digital downloads.

The company has recently seen its digital revenues breach $1 billion, with that expected to almost double for the forthcoming year to $1.7 billion. Clearly, there's big money to be made outside of traditional retail channels and Gibeau expects EA to focus its attentions more and more in this area until it becomes the only way to buy the publisher's games.

"It's in the near future. It's coming. We have a clear line of sight on it and we're excited about it," he said to the trade site.

"Retail is a great channel for us. We have great relationships with our partners there. At the same time, the ultimate relationship is the connection that we have with the gamer. If the gamer wants to get the game through a digital download and that's the best way for them to get it, that's what we're going to do."

It is this direct connection to the end user that will eventually see EA switch its delivery attentions.

"For us, the fastest growing segment of our business is clearly digital and clearly digital services," he said.

"At some point in the future we're going to be a 100 per cent digital company, period. It's going to be there some day. It's inevitable."

Electronic Arts already offers its PC titles for download through Origin, the company's own online Steam rival.

Would you buy all of your games through digital download? Or do you already? Let us know in the comments below...