Yep, these FIFA 13 screens really are from the iOS version

FIFA 13 is coming in late September and having played it at E3 in Los Angeles in June we can assure you that the number of tweaks and additions EA Sports has made to the franchise are set to make for the best football game on the planet.

However, that was the PlayStation 3 version - which will be nigh-on identical to the Xbox 360 experience - so far, we've seen neither hide nor hair of the update to the iOS application. Until now.

Electronic Arts has released a few screengrabs taken on a new iPad which hint that the mobile iteration of FIFA 13 will not merely stand in the shadows of its console brothers. It's looking absolutely fantastic.

Clearly snapped from an early build (Arsenal are wearing last season's kit and Drogba's playing for Chelsea), the game could be mistaken for a full console title if it weren't for the onscreen controls. It certainly makes use of the full resolution of the new iPad screen (2048 x 1536).

We would think it'll look almost as tasty on the iPhone 4 and 4S and iPad 2 - and we'd hope that it'll run on the original iPad too, but there's no supporting evidence for that at the moment. Nor do we know any confirmed features at present. Or whether there will be an Android version this year.

As you can see from the screengrabs though, the iOS version will definitely include the enhanced social tool, EA Sports Football Club.

What do you think of the FIFA 13 iPad screengrabs? Let us know in the comments below...

