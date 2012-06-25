  Mass Effect 3 extended ending coming tomorrow to appease disgruntled gamers

Bioware is to finally release a free update that will explain the ending of Mass Effect 3 in more detail, which will include a series of cinematic sequences and epilogue scenes.

Available from tomorrow, 26 June, on the Xbox 360 and PC (3 July for PlayStation 3), the "Extended Cut" ending will be offered as a free update. It will be available for download via Xbox Live, Origin on PC and through the PlayStation Network respectively.

Although we loved the game here at Pocket-lint, many other fans around the world had complained that the original ending to the game failed to explain or take into account various decisions and actions made throughout the trilogy of Mass Effect titles.

However, while it has taken those fans' opinions into account, rather than completely rejig the ending, Bioware is making it clear that the extended version is an expansion of the original ending with clearer explanation. There will be few fundamental story changes to what we’ve already seen.

You'll be able to see for yourself tomorrow (unless you own the PS3 version), but we stand by our original thoughts here, regardless of whether the new ending is better understood or not.

Were you disappointed by the original ending to Mass Effect 3? Could new cinematics make it better? Let us know in the comments below...