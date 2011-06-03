EA Origin PC download store to rival Steam
Electronic Arts is taking on digital download store Steam by creating its own download store for gamers looking to get the latest EA titles.
Called Origin and available at www.origin.com, gamers can find, purchase and download all the best content from EA at the click of a button.
According to the company, there will be more than 150 games available on Origin, and in the months ahead, Origin will be the place to purchase and download exclusive limited edition copies of highly-anticipated EA games, including Battlefield 3 and FIFA 12, as well as content from EA Partners including Alice: Madness Returns and 38 Studios’ Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.
Later this year, digital downloads of Star Wars:The Old Republic will be available exclusively on Origin.
But it’s not just a website. Like download service Steam, gamers will be able to download a app for their PC that lets them create and manage a personal community of gamers.
Through the Origin beta application, users will be able to find and connect with friends, see what they are playing, and digitally download and play PC games straight from EA.
Origin will also be available to gamers on the go, with the service on mobile devices giving gamers access to an Origin mobile profile.
