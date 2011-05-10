FIFA 12 for 3DS adds 3D street football

Konami has had a long old time to get its claws into 3DS football-sim fans with its PES 2011 3D title. But now there's a new kid in town, and a familiar nemesis for the Pro-Evo series.

That's right, we're talking EA with FIFA, who has announced that FIFA 12 will be making its way to the 3D handheld when it launches later this year.

FIFA 12 will pack over 500 officially licensed clubs and eight different game modes, use a new touch screen control setup for advanced skills and tricks and also offer street football in 3D for the first time.

"FIFA 12 is the most innovative, feature-rich and authentic 3D football experience on Nintendo 3DS," read the official press release.

"Take to the pitch with superstars like Real Madrid’s Kaká and Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney, and become a true marksman using all-new optional touch screen controls.

"Whether fans take to the pitch as a real-world superstar or re-create themselves in the first-ever 3D Street Football Mode, the environment will come alive through an innovative curved pitch and unique lower camera view that maximizes full 3D effects."

FIFA 12 is due out in the autumn, we can't wait to get our hands (and eyes) on it.