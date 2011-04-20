EA slashes prices on Dead Space for iPad and other iOS apps for EAster
EA Mobile, the application arm of the software company, is offering a large selection of its iPhone and iPad games at discount prices over the Easter bank holiday weekend (in the UK, at least).
Including such games as Dead Space and Dead Space for iPad (which has enhanced HD graphics for the iPad 2), Fight Night Champion and the latest Tiger Woods outing, the deal has been tagged EAster by the company - see what it did there?
Bargains on certain games, like the iPad version of Reckless Racing and FIFA 11 for the iPhone and iPod touch, even see some prices knocked down by as much as 80 per cent, as they will be available for a mere 59p, in preference to their usual £2.99 tag.
The offer starts tomorrow, 21 April, and you'll have to hurry as it finishes as soon as Easter is over.
As a further part of the celebrations, EA Mobile is also hosting a competition for UK, French and German gamers to win an iPad on its Facebook page. Full details can be found at apps.facebook.com/eastergiveawaygb.
