  Will EA stand by Andy Gray for FIFA 12?

It's probably not been the most enjoyable week for former Scottish footballer, and now former Sky Sports pundit, Andy Gray.

On Saturday morning, he's watching Fernando Torres and Raul Meireles tear Wolves apart and by Tuesday he's out on his ear, fired from his job of 20-odd years, and the whole world has seen him making lewd gestures at the lovely* Charlotte Jackson on YouTube.

And now the debate is stirring up online as to whether the one-time Aston Villa striker will be able to keep his job as the co-commentator on EA Sport's massively popular football franchise - with FIFA 12 due at the end of the year.

There are suggestions (mainly on Twitter) that Gray may yet be fired from his second big gig as a result of his and co-presenter Richard Keys' on-mic comments regarding female assistant referee Sian Massey.

Pocket-lint contacted EA Sports for official word, and they neither denied or confirmed that Gray would be axed.

“EA Sports has not made any announcements about our in-game commentators for FIFA for 2011. Those announcements will be made later this year,” read the statement.

We can't see Gray making the cut though, especially as he probably won't be working on real football at the time of FIFA 12's release.

If he doesn't make it, we'd like to start a campaign to get Jimmy Hill back in the commentary box. Marvellous.

*Before the PC brigade start, it isn't sexist to call someone lovely - it's charming.