Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters tees off at Augusta

The latest incarnation of the hugely successful EA golfing franchise has been announced, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters, even though Big Ben has only just finished chiming the end of 2010.

But it's exciting news nevertheless, as the game is adding The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club to its extensive feature list, giving golf sim fans the chance to win the famous green jacket.

“For more than a decade, the Masters Tournament has been the most requested and coveted feature for the Tiger Woods PGA Tour franchise among our fans”, said Peter Moore, president of EA Sports.

“Pairing the number one golf video game franchise with the most prestigious golf tournament in the world is a perfect marriage and we’re thrilled to bring our fans this exciting opportunity to experience Augusta National Golf Club like never before”.

"I am very happy and excited that the Masters Tournament is featured in the game", said Tiger Woods.

"There are many new and unique elements in the game that will make everyone feel like they're really competing at Augusta National".

"This is great for the sport and will connect a new audience with the Masters, a tournament I've been fortunate to experience since 1995".

The game also features new players including Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson, a new caddie experience option and Masters Moments where you can have a bash at some of the sport's most iconic moments.

The Masters edition will go on sale in North America on 29 March and worldwide on 1 April for the Wii, Xbox 360 and PS3 (with Move support).

The Masters, and five additional courses, will also be included in the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 Collector’s Edition, which is being developed exclusively for the PS3.