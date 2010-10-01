Medal of Honor drops Taliban option

Electronic Arts has decided to ditch the controversial playable Taliban option from the forthcoming reboot of Medal of Honor, after bowing to pressure from the US military as well as friends and relatives of soldiers involved in the War in Afghanistan.

In the game, the Taliban will now simply be referred to as "Opposing Force".

A statement from the game's executive producer Greg Goodrich read:

"In the past few months, we have received feedback from all over the world regarding the multiplayer portion of Medal of Honor. We've received notes from gamers, active military, and friends and family of servicemen and women currently deployed overseas. The majority of this feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. For this, the Medal of Honor team is deeply appreciative".

"However, we have also received feedback from friends and families of fallen soldiers who have expressed concern over the inclusion of the Taliban in the multiplayer portion of our game. This is a very important voice to the Medal of Honor team. This is a voice that has earned the right to be listened to. It is a voice that we care deeply about. Because of this, and because the heartbeat of Medal of Honor has always resided in the reverence for American and Allied soldiers, we have decided to rename the opposing team in Medal of Honor multiplayer from Taliban to Opposing Force".

The game is due out for Xbox 360 and PS3, as well as a PC version, on 12 October in the States and 2 days later in Europe.

If you're going down the PC route for this title then you may also want to consider the open beta of the game, which is being hosted by Fileplay.net in the UK from 4 - 7 October.

"We expect unprecedented levels of demand for the Medal of Honor multiplayer beta during the four days it's available", said Craig Fletcher, managing director of Multiplay and owner of Fileplay.

"It's going to be test of the service, but we're confident we will once again prove to be the best in the business when it comes to distributing high-profile files".

Scrapping the Taliban from the game - is it right or wrong? Give us your opinion below.