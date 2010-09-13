FIFA 11 Career Mode blog reveals all

The second part of FIFA 11 producer Marcel Kuhn's blog has hit, detailing the forthcoming title's Career Mode and teasing with a swathe of new, related screengrabs.

In it, he talks about an entire season played with VfB Stuttgart, and reveals how the improved feature deals with CPU to CPU transfers - something that has been woefully underdeveloped on previous iterations. He also talks about the injuries system, and how he had to deal with several of them over the course of the (game time) year.

Certainly, as far as Pocket-lint is concerned, the new menu system and general screens look far better laid out, with more information than ever before. We'd even go as far to say that FIFA 11's Career Mode is looking more like a fully-fledged management game than it ever has before.

It's also good news that there's a new rewards system for the end of each season, depending on how you have performed.

FIFA 11 will be out on Xbox 360, PS3, PC, Wii, DS, PSP and PS2 (no, really) from 1 October. ANd there should be an iPhone / iPad version to follow.

Catch the blog at http://www.easportsfootball.co.uk/blogs/offthebench.

