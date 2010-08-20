  The Sims goes medieval

EA has announced that it will be launching a medieval version of The Sims, which will let you put your family in the dungeon.

The new series, currently in development, will place your characters in the Middle Ages.

"For the first time, players can create heroes, venture on quests, build and control a kingdom, and play every Hero Sim character in the land", claims EA.

The Sims Medieval will let players build up a medieval kingdom, and control characters from all walks of life, from Kings and Queens, to Knights and Wizards, Blacksmiths and Bards.

Keeping the same gameplay element as the previous series, players will be able to choose how they customise "Heroes" that come to the kingdom, including selecting their traits and their fatal flaw.

Developed by The Sims Studio, The Sims Medieval for PC/Mac will be available in spring 2011.