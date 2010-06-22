Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 11 - quick play preview

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 11 is one of the new wave of games that will use the PlayStation Move controller when it comes out in the US and the UK in September. While you'll be able to get the game before then, we checked out the new motion controller with the game to see how the action faired. Will you be wanting to get the extras come autumn? Read on to find out.

Name

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 11

What platform is it on?

PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii

When's it due out?

Now in the US, July in the UK, PlayStation Move update promised for September

What other game is it like?

Any other golf game you've played, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 10

Does it use any new tech?

Yep, PlayStation Move, although you don't need it to play

The pitch

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 11 lets players fight for honour and their country in the all-new Ryder Cup Challenge at the Twenty Ten Course at Celtic Manor Resort; the course of the 2010 Ryder Cup as well as play stacks of courses as one of the world's leading golfers - Tiger Woods

The storyline

You play Tiger Woods strutting his stuff on the golf course, not in the bedroom.

Video





Our first impressions

Tiger Woods from EA, like Heavy Rain, is one game that will be getting an update to give it access to the PlayStation Move controller when it comes out in November and if you're a golfing pro it is highly recommended that you do.

Not one to mess around with easy levels we dived straight into the expert level with zero assistance and zero help from the computer. We had assistance from the product manager though who cringed at our gameplay tactics. We wanted it real. The problem is (we don't play golf that much) that's exactly what you'll get.

Five holes and 15 over par later and we've lived to tell the tale, just. Using a single Move controller you hold it like it's a club and then are left to master your stroke. How you swing is exactly replicated on screen for better or for worse. That means if you slice it in real life, you've sliced it in-game. If you swing hard it will swing hard in the game. If you ... well you get the picture.

The Move controller basically allows you to play as good as you can in real life. It is that simple. Thankfully you can tone it down, you can get it to help you, you can set it so you hit a perfect shot every time.

There is also the option to not use the PlayStation Move controller at all, although with the ability to up your game so much we would highly recommend it when it comes out later this year.

Please note

The E3 games convention is a fantastic chance to see the latest games due out over the coming year, as well as, letting us get a glimpse into what is going to be the big titles and the ones to avoid like the plague.

The big problem however is that for most of the titles that glimpse is, well, just that. At the show you'll get to play a level here or a multiplayer map there.

So with that in mind we present you with our Quick Play.

What we've done is broken down the key facts you need to know and then given you our first impressions based on around 15 minutes of gaming. For us that 15 minutes isn't enough to do a First Look review. How can you rate a game that offers over 30 hours of gaming on just 15 minutes of play? However it should hopefully give you an idea, a feeling, a notion, of what to expect come launch day.