  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. EA game news

Rock Band 3 confirmed, due Christmas 2010

|
  Rock Band 3 confirmed, due Christmas 2010

Harmonix looks set to keep on expanding its Rock Band franchise, officially announcing Rock Band 3, which will be coming out in time for Christmas 2010. It'll be created by Harmonix, published by MTV Games and distributed by Electronic Arts.

The company announced the move in an update on its Facebook fan page, which said: "Harmonix is developing Rock Band 3 for worldwide release this holiday season! The game, which will be published by MTV Games and distributed by Electronic Arts, will innovate and revolutionize the music genre once again, just as Harmonix did with the original Rock Band, Rock Band 2 and The Beatles: Rock Band. Stay tuned for more details!"

Those details will hopefully include information on compatibility with previous instruments, previous tracks, and whether the franchise will work with Microsoft's in-the-works Project Natal - all burning questions.  However, expect a shortened tracklisting following recent complaints from the company that royalties from an unfriendly music industry were too expensive.

PopularIn Games
  1. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  2. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  3. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  4. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  5. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  1. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  4. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
  5. Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info
Comments