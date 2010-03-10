  Rock Band 3 confirmed, due Christmas 2010

Harmonix looks set to keep on expanding its Rock Band franchise, officially announcing Rock Band 3, which will be coming out in time for Christmas 2010. It'll be created by Harmonix, published by MTV Games and distributed by Electronic Arts.

The company announced the move in an update on its Facebook fan page, which said: "Harmonix is developing Rock Band 3 for worldwide release this holiday season! The game, which will be published by MTV Games and distributed by Electronic Arts, will innovate and revolutionize the music genre once again, just as Harmonix did with the original Rock Band, Rock Band 2 and The Beatles: Rock Band. Stay tuned for more details!"

Those details will hopefully include information on compatibility with previous instruments, previous tracks, and whether the franchise will work with Microsoft's in-the-works Project Natal - all burning questions. However, expect a shortened tracklisting following recent complaints from the company that royalties from an unfriendly music industry were too expensive.