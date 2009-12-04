  EA announces new Medal of Honour

Medal of Honor is to return to the front line, in a modern instalment that will see the WWII franchise hit Afghanistan.



Perhaps inspired by the current Call of Duty success, Electronic Arts has announced that in 2010, Medal of Honor, will introduce the Tier 1 Operator, "a relatively unknown entity directly under the National Command Authority who takes on missions no one else can handle".



Claiming the most authentic modern war experience and said to be inspired by real events, the first person shooter will offer multiplayer options.



"When we first set out to reinvent Medal of Honor, we wanted to stay true to its roots of authenticity and respect for the soldier but bring it into today's war", said Greg Goodrich, executive producer of Medal of Honor.



"The Tier 1 Operator is the most disciplined, deliberate and prepared warrior on the battlefield. He is a living, breathing, precision instrument of war".