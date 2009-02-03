  Disney Interactive planning new Tron game

It's been reported that Disney Interactive is planning to release a new, updated Tron game that will tie-in with the movie sequel TR2N, due out in 2011.

The sequel will hit nearly 20 years after the classic first film, which was released in 1982 and was one of the first films to use computer graphics extensively.

It followed the adventures of Jeff Bridges after he becomes trapped inside a computer while trying to uncover the wrongdoings of a colleague who stole his work.

The arcade tie-in was hugely popular, and actually made more money for Disney than the film. No doubt Disney are hoping for a similar success this time round.

There is little news as to what we can expect from the second film, and therefore the game, but we do know that Jeff Bridges will be making a return, as well as Bruce Boxleitner. Tron's original director will be also be executive producer for the sequel.

More on this when we get it.