(Pocket-lint) - Disney will host a games showcase event dedicated to forthcoming titles from across its different brands as part of D23 this year.
It'll take place on Friday 9 September and be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. Marvel games will be featured, as well as titles from Pixar, Lucasfilm and 20th Century. There will, of course, be some Disney games too.
-
Here's how and when to watch it, plus a few things to expect.
When is the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase?
The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be streamed live on Friday 9 September 2022. It'll start at 1pm PDT.
Here are some time zones for different locations:
- US West Coast: 1pm PDT
- US East Coast: 4pm EDT
- UK: 9pm BST
- Central Europe: 10pm CEST
- Japan: 5am JST (10 September)
- Australia: 6am JST (10 September)
How to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase
The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be streamed live. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9 – live from #D23Expo 2022! https://t.co/uZcDYdUZKA pic.twitter.com/RJ67ooTR2F— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 15, 2022
Alternatively, it'll be available across the social channels of several different Disney brands:
D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook
Disney: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook
Marvel Entertainment: YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook
What to expect
Disney has announced that there will be several reveals during its showcase, including further details and news on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (presumably DLC).
However, the most exciting news is that we'll find out about the new "ensemble" Marvel game Skydance New Media has been working on.