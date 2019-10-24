Nighthawk Interactive is working on re-releasing classic Disney games Lion King and Aladdin for various platforms. The release also comes with the option of retro retail versions for Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES.

The games are coming with uber-cool retro packaging for the Nintendo Switch, but for proper retro gaming enthusiasts, there is also the option of splashing out for Legacy Cartridges for your old school gaming machines.

There are going to be limited runs of the Genesis and SNES cartridges with just 4,500 of each for Aladdin and The Lion King. They'll be available to purchase in 2020 and will include classic artwork, the fully working cartridge and more.

Some buyers will be in for a real treat though, as you've also got a one in eight chance of purchasing an ultra-limited edition version. These include glow-in-the-dark purple cartridges for Aladdin and glow-in-the-dark yellow cartridges for The Lion King. The company say there's no way to say who will get these ultra-rare editions and it will be completely random.

For modern gamers, the re-releases will include upscaled visuals, improvements to gameplay and support for HD displays too. The games will also be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

For Nintendo Switch, there are also Retro Editions available that include retro-styled packaging, classic manuals and even a fold-out poster.

The modern re-releases will be shipping 29 October with the Legacy versions coming early 2020.