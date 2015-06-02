Disney Playmation: What's the game about and how does it use Hasbro toys?
Disney has announced a new gaming platform. It's like Disney Infinity, but it's in partnership with Hasbro.
Called Playmation, it will combine physical products with mobile apps. Disney and Hasbro unveiled the platform while in Los Angeles today and said we can expect it to launch later this year with a playset inspired by The Avengers.
Both companies are also planning Star Wars and Frozen playsets. Here's everyting we know so far...
READ: Disney Infinity 3.0 Star Wars Play Sets explored
What is Playmation?
It's a game system that involves toys and uses mobile apps. Playmation's first playset (Marvel’s Avengers), for instance, will allow you to strap a "Repulsor Gear" toy onto your arm and then jump into a companion digital game, in which you'll join the Avengers in their fight to save Earth. You'll be able to accept missions and battle around the universe - all without having to leave your house.
Disney and Habsro said Playmation is best suited for children ages 6 and older.
How does Playmation work?
Playmation uses not only toys and wearables, but also wireless technology and motion sensors to create an experience that sees both toys and kids interacting with each other. The toys can communicate with each other through a combination of gesture recognition, infrared, and radio frequency technology, and that lets each one sense your movements and actions and record accomplishments.
Every playset also has a companion app, which communicates with the toys, gives you rewards, and unlocks new experiences. Disney emphasised that Playmation is not meant to be played in front of a screen (like you do with Disney Infinity on an Xbox or PS console). You're suppose to use the companion app your phone, enabling you to run around, have adventures, and play with the toys anywhere.
That said, an internet connection may be required. Playmation Marvel’s Avengers playset requires the internet in order to download the companion AvengersNet app. You also need it to register your Gear with the app and download new missions, but it is not needed for general gameplay. (The Playmation toys are able to create their own inter-connected network to communicate and interact with each other.)
So, it seems like the first Playmation set will consist of a physical, body-worn costume that works with a variety of physical base stations, smart figures, and an app that lets you keep track of your progress and access new missions. Also, at launch, Playmation will support two-player multiplayer, with additional modes to support more players coming down the line.
What do you need to get started?
Almost everything you need will be in the Playmation Marvel’s Avengers “Starter Pack”. It includes the Avenger Gear Repulsor, two power activators, and two smart figures a Super Hero (Captain America) and Villain (Iron Skull). Additional items will be sold separately, and you can download the AvengersNet app from your smartphone's respective app store.
Is Playmation only about Marvel's Avengers?
No. Although the Avengers playset will release first in the US and Canada this October, while a Playmation Star Wars playset is slated for release in 2016. A Disney Frozen playset is also currently in development.
Can you pre-order playsets?
Yes. The first Playmation available for pre order on 7 July. It will hit stores three months later, with a retail price of $119.99.
Want to know more?
Watch the video above, or check out the Playmation website for a demo.
