Disney Infinity 3.0 with Star Wars characters to launch this autumn, watch trailer here

Disney has confirmed Star Wars will come to Disney Infinity, meaning characters from the space opera will be featured alongside other characters from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel in the latest installment of Disney's video game franchise.

A leak from last week first hinted Disney Infinity was about to include Star Wars. German retailer Saturn posted a listing for a Disney Infinity 3.0 starter set that seemed to showcase Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars and Ahsoka from Clone Wars. Art on the leaked set also showed Obi-Wan Kenobi with other characters.

Like Activision's Skylanders, Disney Infinity, which launched in 2013, uses collectible toys that interact with the game (Disney Infinity 2.0 debuted with Marvel characters). It's therefore no surprise the game is now updating to Disney Infinity 3.0 with Star Wars in tow, especially since Disney bought Lucasfilms last year.

The Disney Infinity 3.0: Star Wars starter pack will launch this autumn, though there will be three play sets in total available, with the first corresponding to Episodes I-III. The second set is for Episodes IV-VI, and the third, which will be available this winter, is based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

READ: Leaked box art reveals Disney Infinity might add Star Wars

The starter pack, which is for PlayStation 4, PlayStation3, Wii U, Xbox One, and Xbox 360, will include the Disney Infinity 3.0 video game, edition base, two Star Wars figures (Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker), one Star Wars Twilight of the Republic play set piece, and one web code card.

All figures and Power Discs from the previous editions of Disney Infinity will be compatible with Disney Infinity 3.0 in the enhanced Toy Box. You can learn more about the new game (and pre-order it ) via Disney's webpage.

You can also watch the trailer above for more details.