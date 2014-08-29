15 incredible Un Petit Monde Disney Infinity pics by Kurt Moses

The Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes Starter Pack will be available from 19 September for all major consoles, including Xbox One and PS4. However, what if you or your child isn’t that bothered by The Avengers or Spider-Man and you or they just want to play with regular Disney characters?

Disney has realised this and will also be releasing a Toy Box Combo pack on 7 November, featuring Merida from Brave and Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, plus a copy of the game so younger children or non-comic book fans can appreciate the sequel without having a load of characters they don’t want. It's limited to the Toy Box creation mode, but add a Playset character and you'll get to play in that mode too.

To celebrate the new set, Disney commissioned Un Petite Monde (A Small World) photographic artist Kurt Moses to create 15 vistas using Disney Infinity characters shot in the real world from a low-down perspective and they look stunning.

We’ve collected all of them here for you in our gallery below and we think you’ll agree.

They feature characters including Mr Incredible, Sorcerer Mickey, Elsa from Frozen, and Baymax from the forthcoming Big Hero 6 animated film.

Moses also has a stunning portfolio of other work feature miniature toys in real-world settings on his website, but for now we’ll hand you over to the cast of Disney Infinity and Disney Infinity 2.0.