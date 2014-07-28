Planes 2: Fire & Rescue reminds us that Kinect can still be fun

Following on from the use of Microsoft's Kinect to help promote Iron Man 3, by letting you become Iron Man, Disney has turned to the new Kinect for Windows v2 to promote Planes 2: Fire & Rescue.

Visiting a series of Odeon cinemas across the UK, the new interactive augmented reality game dubbed, Save The Day,

sees you play Dusty and Dipper, as they race to protect the Piston Peak National Park.

Players will be able to control the planes by simply pretending to be a plane themselves with the actions in real life mirrored on screen.

"We used the Kinect v1 for our Iron Man 3 campaign, which enabled fans to put on Tony Stark’s famous (and upgraded) suit using gesture recognition to mimic movements similar to those seen in the film," explained Dan Radford, Head of Digital Marketing at Disney to Pocket-lint, after we tried the game for ourselves at the UK premiere in London. "With the younger fans of a film like Planes 2: Fire & Rescue, we found the second generation Kinect (v2) allowed for even more fluid and responsive movements for those playing the game."



According to Disney, the advance in technology means that players can stand even closer to the screen without affecting the reliability of movement capture, something we were able to witness ourselves.

The game is great fun, although because Disney are keen for as many to play as possible limited to just 2 minutes long. Players are expected to fly around putting out the fires by squatting down, while leaning forward dives the plane into the action so you can put the flames out.



The ‘Save The Day’ Virtual Reality Game will appear at Odeon cinemas in Kingston, Southampton, MetroCentre (Newcastle), Braehead, Trafford (Manchester), LiverpoolOne.

It will also be available in the Oxford St Disney store from the end of July before rolling out to all Disney stores from the end of August. If that isn't any good for you it will also be showing up at Sunderland international Airshow (26 - 27 July), Camp Bestival (1 – 3 August), Bristol Balloon Fiesta (9 August), and the Blackpool Airshow (10 August).

Planes 2: Fire & Rescue sees world-famous air racer Dusty Crophopper shift gears and take on the exciting and dangerous world of aerial firefighting. Dusty joins forces with veteran fire-and-rescue helicopter Blade Ranger and his courageous team, including spirited air tanker Dipper, heavy-lift helicopter Windlifter, ex-military transport Cabbie and a lively bunch of brave all-terrain vehicles known as The Smokejumpers. Together, the fearless team battles a massive wildfire and Dusty learns what it takes to become a true hero. It is in cinemas in Scotland on 1 August and across the rest of the country on 8 August.