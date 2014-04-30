Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes to launch in autumn with new figure collection

Disney Interactive and Marvel Entertainment have unveiled Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes, the next toy/video game installment in Disney Infinity's popular franchise, at an event in Los Angeles.

Disney Infinity 2.0 will launch in autumn 2014 for a variety of platforms, including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U(tm), PC, and iOS devices, according to Jimmy Pitaro, president at Disney Interactive. The game will feature more than 20 new interactive figures and original storylines from Marvel, and there will be a new Toy Box mode that Disney Interactive and Marvel said will make it easier for players to "create and share their one-of-a-kind worlds."

The game's announcement video showcased characters from The Avengers, such as Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor, as well as Marvel villains like Loki and MODOK. It even highlighted characters from Marvel's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film, including Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The Avengers' characters will debut when the game launches.

"Marvel Super Heroes fit perfectly into Disney Infinity, and with them we are pushing the platform's limits of creativity and imagination," said John Blackburn, vice president and general manager at Avalanche Software, in a statement. "We've enhanced and redesigned the gameplay to match the Marvel characters, while also making it easier than ever for players to express and share their own creativity."

Apart from video game characters and gameplay, Marvel unveiled the first six figures for Disney Infinity 2.0. These characters were Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. The company said Disney Infinity 2.0 play sets will also be bigger than 1.0 play sets. Manhattan, for instance, is four-times bigger than the original Disney Infinity's Incredibles play set.

And finally, Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes will launch with a starter pack, each of which will feature an Avengers play set, two power discs, and characters like Thor, Black Widow, and Iron Man. You'll also see game creation options called templates, tower defense and dungeon crawler games, brushes for building cities, dungeons, etc, and new Power Discs. They're collectible discs that you can put on the game's powerbase and use to import.

Roughly 80 Power Discs will launch with Disney Infinity 2.0, alongside partner characters, like the Iron Patriot and the Winter Soldier, and new vehicle types. Other super heroes (not from Avengers Marvel) are expected to arrive in the upcoming game, as well. Expect to hear more at E3. Meanwhile, additional details about Disney Infinity 2.0 are available in the announcement video above.

There was no word yet on pricing or an exact release date.