Disney's Where's My Water? 2 now out for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone to follow

Where's My Water? is back with its fourth instalment bringing new level types and featuring Swampy the alligator from the original game.

The game features 100 new levels and uses in-app purchases on free to play levels. The Gator universe has had a makeover with new surroundings housing all your favourites: Swampy, Allie, Cranky and Mystery Duck.

A new Challenge Mode lets you replay levels with explosive new outcomes. Duck Rush mode challenges you to dig as fast as you can to uncover duckies. And Tri-ducking has been improved to be faster with more boosts like Vacuum, Dropper and Absorber - just be warned, you have to pay for some of these.

Where's My Water? 2 is free to download at the iTunes Store now and will be coming to Android, Kindle and Windows Phone soon.