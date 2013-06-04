  Disney Interactive and Harmonix unveil Fantasia: Music Evolved for Kinect on Xbox One, 360

The brains behind Rock Band have collaborated with Disney to develop a new motion-controlled game for Kinect on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Harmonix Music Systems, which also developed hit titles like Dance Central, unveiled the game on Tuesday with Disney Interactive. Called Fantasia: Music Evolved, the game is an experience that allows players to become the new apprentice of sorcerer Yen Sid.

The gameplay, which tries to evoke the dreamy feeling of Fantasia alongside hybrid mixes of classical and modern music, essentially explores magical worlds while players unleash their musical creativity. It draws inspiration from the Disney classic animated film Fantasia and allows players to control, remix and transform music in real time.

Fantasia: Music Evolved features tracks from more than 25 leading artists such as Bruno Mars, Fun., Queen and Kimbra. The tracks announced on Tuesday total just 20 per cent of the game's entire score, and each song features two remixes, all of which play in the background of cascading Fantasia realms.

Harmonix and Disney Interactive's latest title is exclusive to Microsoft game consoles with Kinect and will release in 2014 on both Xbox One and Xbox 360.