  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Disney game news

Disney's Wreck It Ralph turns London's Brick Lane into Augmented Reality playground

|
1/6 Pocket-lint
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Here's something you won't get to do every day: use a London building as the canvas for playing an Augmented Reality game reminiscent of Donkey Kong on your smart device. But that's exactly what Disney has made possible in the run-up to its UK cinematic launch of Wreck It Ralph.

The forthcoming Disney flick already has a soft spot in our minds because it's based on classic console gaming from the 1980s and 90s, and includes cameo roles - assuming, that is, fictional characters can do such a thing - from Sonic The Hedgehog, Dr Robotnik (Eggman to our US friends), Street Fighter's Ken, Ryu and many more.

disney s wreck it ralph turns london s brick lane into augmented reality playground image 3

The real-life promotional playground, dubbed "8 Bit Lane" in reference to classic consoles of the era, is tucked away down London's brick lane by The Old Truman Brewery. Just to the side of The Big Chill Bar there's a huge canvas overlaying a building with the instructions: "Play This Building. Download Blippar". It's a quirky play on the usual street art of the area.

We needed little persuasion to Blipp the world's first Blippable building as there was no need to "insert coin" here. 

disney s wreck it ralph turns london s brick lane into augmented reality playground image 2

With Blippar open on a compatible smart device the building morphs to life right in front of your eyes, with the Disney protagonist climbing up and smashing windows. It's your job as Fix It Felix Jr. to fix them up and score points.

Elsewhere on the street are a classic 8-bit-styled London black cab and more. The Twitter hashtag is #8BitLane - take a browse and see what other members of the public are tweeting.

Movies, computer games, augmented reality, social media and trendy central London back streets - it was a modern day Disney-tastic tech cocktail of fun for we 'Linters. Here's hoping the movie will be as much fun.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments