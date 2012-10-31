  Lucasarts to focus on mobile and social gaming rather than console

Disney has revealed that once its acquisition of George Lucas's Lucasfilm and all subsidary companies is complete, games arm Lucasarts will focus on mobile and social gaming rather than console or PC action titles.

Instead, Star Wars games for Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Wii U, the next-generation of Microsoft and Sony consoles (tentatively dubbed Xbox 720 and PS4), and their equivalents for gaming computers will be licensed out of house to other developers and publishers.

Speaking during the company's conference call to announce the deal, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Disney Interactive, now that it encompasses Lucasarts, was "likely to focus more on social and mobile than we are on console".

He also said that Disney would be looking "opportunistically" at the console market, alluding to the fact that it will consider proposals from other firms.

Super Star Wars on the SNES - one of the greatest console Star Wars games, surely?

What this means for forthcoming titles such as the incredible-looking Star Wars 1313 seen at E3 in June is unclear. However, such a focus could mean mobile versions of some of the developer's greatest games. Who hasn't wanted to see Super Star Wars on iOS, Android and other tablet and smartphone platforms?

And how about some of the amazing adventure games that are yet to be released for mobile formats, such as the superb Day of the Tentacle?

Certainly, since Disney Interactive moved into the mobile gaming sector, it's had great success, not least with Where's My Water? and licensed stablemate Where's My Perry?

Interestingly, if Disney is to outsource its console Star Wars games, that would mean the adaptation of Star Wars Episode 7 will be up for grabs. The big players will most certainly be willing to fight for this one.