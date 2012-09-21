Bonus Where's My Water? content to celebrate game's first birthday

Fans of Where’s My Water? the physics based mobile game will now have even more levels to try to get their scientific brains around, as Disney celebrates the game’s first birthday with an array of new content.

Along with 10 free Lost Levels and 40 new Mystery Duck Levels, gamers will be able to play a special anniversary level to celebrate Swampy the alligator’s birthday.

A birthday present icon will appear on the main menu of the app and by pressing it gamers will gain access to the birthday-themed “Make a Wish” level.

Where’s My Water? is the work of Disney and sees our hero Swampy wanting to take a shower. Your job is to navigate a water supply to him, avoiding obstacles along the way while collecting rubber ducks for extra rewards.

The game has found itself at the top of the pile on the Apple App Store in 90 different countries, with the “Where’s My…” franchise, including “Where’s My Perry?” having been downloaded over 100 million times.

Disney is already in the process of putting the final touches to a 12-episode animated series called Where’s My Water? the Adventures of Swampy, due to be shown on the web.

The Where’s My Water? app is available on the iOS platform for 69p and on the Android platform for 62p.