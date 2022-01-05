Alienware launches the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor

(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has revealed a 175Hz 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2022.

QD-OLED is the hottest new panel tech on the block and promises incredible colour accuracy, high brightness and deep inky black levels.

QD-OLED provides many of the benefits of OLED, whilst also being able to output much higher peak brightness and should be less susceptible to image retention, making it a great option for monitors. You can learn all about QD-OLED in our guide here.

Alienware's new monitor is the AW3423DW. Aimed squarely at the most discerning of gamers, it offers a 175Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-sync, 0.1ms response time and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification.

The AW3423DW features a pronounced 1800R curve and a 3440 x 1400 resolution.

The rear of the monitor is home to RGB accents and Alienware's signature sci-fi aesthetic, you're unlikely to see it very often, but it looks great regardless.

For connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.0 inputs and one Display Port, as well as a USB 3.2 gen 1 hub for your peripherals.

Whilst Alienware is clearly targeting the gaming crowd, we expect this monitor will be a hit with creatives too. To accommodate this, Alienware has included a dedicated Creator Mode that will allow users to toggle between DCI-P3 and sRGB colour space as well as quickly adjust gamma settings.

The AW3423DW is set to arrive on March 29 2022, and pricing will be revealed closer to that date. We don't expect this one to come cheap, but if you want the best gaming monitor in the world - this could well be it.