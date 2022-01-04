(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has revealed a new headset and mouse at CES 2022, both featuring three modes of connection for ultimate flexibility.

The new peripherals can be connected to your PC via a USB-C wireless dongle, Bluetooth 5.2 or a wired connection.

The headset is named AW920H and features Dolby Atmos compatibility, Hi-Res certified drivers and Active Noise Cancelling.

Touch controls on the right ear cup allow you to control volume, track skipping, calls and turn ANC on and off.

The headset features the typical futuristic Alienware styling and, of course, an RGB backlit logo. It will be available in either white or black (Lunar Light or Dark Side of the Moon, as Alienware would put it).

Thanks to fast charging it can give 6 hours of playback from just a 15-minute charge, a full charge will offer 30 hours of playback.

The mouse, AW720M, has a symmetrical design that is sure to please the left-handers among us.

Much like the headset, it will be available in black or white and has similar sci-fi aesthetics.

The AW720M boasts 140 hours of 1000Hz lag-free gaming with the USB-C dongle or up to 420 hours via Bluetooth.

There's a magnetic charging port, reminiscent of Apple's Magsafe chargers, and quick charging allows 20 hours of playtime on a 5-minute charge.

Another standout feature is the magnetically-sprung keyplates with optical switches, designed to give a faster, stiffer and more durable click.

Full pricing and availability are yet to be announced other than that the new peripherals are expected to launch this year.

We love the flexibility afforded by the three modes of connection and fast charging is a godsend on wireless peripherals, something we hope to see much more of in 2022.