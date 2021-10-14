(Pocket-lint) - BT is offering free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to new and existing customers who take its Full Fibre Max 500 or 900 broadband packages.

Those signing up for Full Fibre Max 500 will get six-months free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Cloud Gaming (to play on mobile), more than 300 games to play across Xbox consoles and PC, plus Xbox Live Gold for online play and addiitonal monthly free games.

Full Fibre Max 900 customers will get 12-months worth.

This latest comes on top of an existing offer whereby BT provides Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £10 a month as an option for all broadband customers.

To get the most from the subscription, it helps if you have an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and/or a gaming PC. However, it's not entirely necessary as Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers more than 200 games to be played over the internet on a connected device, such as an iPhone, iPad or Android phone or tablet. You'll need a Bluetooth controller for most games, although many also offer touchscreen controls.

BT's Full Fibre Max 500 and 900 plans offer internet speeds up to 500Mbps and 900Mbps respectively.

You can find out more about BT broadband and offers right here.

