(Pocket-lint) - BT broadband customers can add an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to their accounts for £10 per month. That's 99p per month cheaper than subscribing through Xbox direct.

The offer is contract-free, so you can cancel at any time, and the payment will be taken from your BT bill - making it easier to track.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to 100s of games to play on console, PC or, via cloud gaming, Android smartphones and tablets. It also recently launched in closed beta form for iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PCs (all through web browsers), but you do need to be invited to join the beta first.

Because of the xCloud cloud gaming element, you don't strictly need access to an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, although you will get the most from membership if you do.

You can access the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan through your MyBT account.

The service joins other recent gaming additions, including Stadia and the ability to purchase next-generation games consoles through BT.

It often ranges either Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles to buy when stock permits.

You can find out more about BT broadband and offers right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.