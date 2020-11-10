(Pocket-lint) - If you didn't manage to snag a pre-order of either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and are a BT or EE mobile or broadband customer, you could be in luck.

BT has partnered with Microsoft to sell each of the next-generation consoles to customers through their MyBT or EE pay monthly accounts.

BT Broadband customers are offered the opportunity to purchase the Series X or S, plus a range of games and accessories and pay for it through their existing account. While those on an EE pay monthly plan can take one of the consoles and add the cost to their monthly mobile bill. It will be then split over 11 interest-free payments with EE's Add to Plan service.

BT naturally recommends its own Superfast Fibre and Full Fibre broadband services to connect the new machines to, for speedy game downloads and online play.

"In the world of online gaming a win or loss can be measured in milliseconds, as a result, gamers stand to benefit from the ultra responsive, super-fast connectivity that BT fibre and EE’s 5G service gives them," said BT's director of devices and partnerships, Alistair Wilson.

"By working with console manufacturers such as Microsoft, we’re helping support gamers so they can ensure they’re getting the very most from their gaming experience."

Writing by Rik Henderson.