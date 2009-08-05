World of Warcraft gets 3.2 patch

World of Warcraft servers in Europe are - at the time of writing - down for a substantial content update. The patch - titled Call of the Crusade but known to most players as "patch 3.2" includes a brand new dungeon and battleground, as well as plenty of other improvements to the levelling process.

The new dungeon is designed for groups of 5, 10 and 25 people and is called the Crusader's Coliseum. It sees players teaming up to defeat "fierce beasts" and lieutenants of Arthas the Lich King. The new battleground, the Isle of Conquest, is for players between levels 70 and 80.

Most of the new content is for top-level characters only, so Blizzard has also increased the pace of levelling to help make sure that players don't miss out. Mounts are now available at level 20, and flying mounts have dropped ten levels to 60. Mount training is cheaper, too.

As you'd expect, there's plenty of new loot too, along with improvements to existing dungeons and nerfs to make the previous top-level raid - Ulduar - a little easier. Lastly, the user interface has been improved to add several features that players previously had to mod in via add-ons.

Players can download the update now by just starting their WoW client, and it'll automatically patch to the latest version.