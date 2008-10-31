  Blizzard announces Lich King midnight launches

For those you that want to get your hands on World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King at the earliest possible opportunity, Blizzard has released details of midnight store openings worldwide

The UK event will take place at Oxford Street's HMV in London, where COO Paul Sams and associate producer Lee Sparks will be signing copies for the dedicated fans.

The doors will open at midnight between the 12th and 13th November, giving you the chance to get hold of either the standard edition or the Collector's Edition a good nine hours before most other fans. That's dedication.

The Collector's Edition of course, features an artbook, an exclusive in-game frost wyrm pet, a behind-the-scenes DVD, the official soundtrack, a mouse pad with a map of Northrend on, and two WOW Trading Card Game starter decks with a pair of exclusive cards.

Similar events will also be taking place in North America, Taipei and Seoul, with details of these available from the World of Warcraft website.

"We've been looking forward to these launch events all year," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment.

"This is one of the few opportunities we get to meet with players in person, and we can't wait to celebrate the release of Wrath of the Lich King with them."