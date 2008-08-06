  Warhammer Online gets September release

EA has announced that its MMO game, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning will be ready to launch on 18th September.

All servers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand will be go live at the same time so there's no room for complaints.

European gamers can pre-order the regular edition of the game from 28th August, and will receive early access to the live game, as well as exclusive in-game items. How early the early access will be has still not been announced.

One-month, three-month and six-month subscriptions will be available at the rather random prices of EUR 12.99 (GBP 10.31), EUR 35.97 (GBP 28.55), and EUR 65.94 (GBP 52.34) respectively.

The game itself will come with an RRP of EUR 49.99 (GBP 39.69) which includes a 30-day subscription.