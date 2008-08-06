  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Blizzard game news

Warhammer Online gets September release

|
  Warhammer Online gets September release

EA has announced that its MMO game, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning will be ready to launch on 18th September.

All servers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand will be go live at the same time so there's no room for complaints.

European gamers can pre-order the regular edition of the game from 28th August, and will receive early access to the live game, as well as exclusive in-game items. How early the early access will be has still not been announced.

One-month, three-month and six-month subscriptions will be available at the rather random prices of EUR 12.99 (GBP 10.31), EUR 35.97 (GBP 28.55), and EUR 65.94 (GBP 52.34) respectively.

The game itself will come with an RRP of EUR 49.99 (GBP 39.69) which includes a 30-day subscription.

PopularIn Games
Spider-Man PS4 Pro and PS4 are simply amazing
Oculus to launch Rift bundle with Marvel Powers United VR next week
Xbox One Gamescom 2018 plans include new Xbox console bundles and Elite Controller 2?
Nintendo Switch deals: Switch bundles, game bundles and bargains galore
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
The Walking Dead Pokemon Go-style AR game is out now for iOS and Android
Comments