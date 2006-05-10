  World of Warcraft to become Hollywood movie

World of Warcraft the game is set to become a Hollywood blockbuster with the announcement from its creators, Blizzard Entertainment, that it is develop a live-action film with the makers of Batman Begins.

"It's not always the case that interactive game properties lend themselves to proper adaptation to film," said Jon Jashni, chief creative officer at Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the film. "We are intending to approach this as we would the adaptation of a best-selling novel: respect the essence of all

that it is but also build upon that fertile base while translating it into a new medium."

Further details about the upcoming Warcraft movie, including director, cast, and targeted release date, will be revealed in the months ahead the companies said.

Legendary Pictures future releases include Superman Returns, directed by Bryan Singer, M. Night Shymalan's Lady in the Water, and Roland Emmerich's 10,000 B.C.

Blizzard's Warcraft games have developed a loyal following since the series debuted in 1994. Today, it boasts more than 6 million paying customers worldwide.