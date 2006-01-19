  1. Home
World of Warcraft attracts 1 million players in Europe

|

World of Warcraft's owners Blizzard, confirmed the games huge popularity by announcing that the game now has 1 million paying players in Europe.

The news means that the Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) now has over 5.5 million players world-wide.

"It is extremely rewarding to see so many European players enjoying World of Warcraft", said Mike Morhaime, president and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment.

World of Warcraft is a massive multi-player, online role-playing game set against a fantasy backdrop with thousands of players playing characters ranging from elves to humans. Characters can choose to live out a mundane life or band together to go on adventures and solve quests.

The game, which was launched in Europe a year ago comes in three different languages; English, French, and German. World of Warcraft has steadily grown in popularity around the world since its initial launch in North America, Australia, and New Zealand in November 2004.

