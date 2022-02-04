Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Blizzard game news

World of Warcraft Mobile is in the works

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Blizzard World of Warcraft Mobile is in the works
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's the time of the year when a whole bunch of gaming companies have earnings calls to let their investors and the public know how things have been going for them from a business perspective, with Activision Blizzard the latest in the line.

Its report contains a lot of interesting tidbits, but there's a particularly enticing section about Blizzard's work on the Warcraft franchise, and in particular on World of Warcraft, which is still going strong after all these years.

Alongside an indication that more content will be coming to the full game, the report reveals that Blizzard is intent on "getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time." This all but confirms that there's a mobile version of the game on the way.

If it offers the full game, simply at a lower graphical level but with everything else intact, it'll surely become a hugely popular way to access the game-world, and might be more attractive to new players, too, all of which will be informing Activision Blizzard's thinking.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

There's no more detail in the report on what the game might look like or what form it'll take, but this is certainly one to keep an eye out for more news on in the coming months.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2022 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2022 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2022 and beyond
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2022 and beyond By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best upcoming games for Xbox Series X and Series S: The top next-gen games for 2022 and beyond
Best upcoming games for Xbox Series X and Series S: The top next-gen games for 2022 and beyond By Max Freeman-Mills ·