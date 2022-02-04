World of Warcraft Mobile is in the works

(Pocket-lint) - It's the time of the year when a whole bunch of gaming companies have earnings calls to let their investors and the public know how things have been going for them from a business perspective, with Activision Blizzard the latest in the line.

Its report contains a lot of interesting tidbits, but there's a particularly enticing section about Blizzard's work on the Warcraft franchise, and in particular on World of Warcraft, which is still going strong after all these years.

Alongside an indication that more content will be coming to the full game, the report reveals that Blizzard is intent on "getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time." This all but confirms that there's a mobile version of the game on the way.

If it offers the full game, simply at a lower graphical level but with everything else intact, it'll surely become a hugely popular way to access the game-world, and might be more attractive to new players, too, all of which will be informing Activision Blizzard's thinking.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

There's no more detail in the report on what the game might look like or what form it'll take, but this is certainly one to keep an eye out for more news on in the coming months.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.