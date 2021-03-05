(Pocket-lint) - Diablo 2 remains to this day one of the most unbelievably compelling looters ever made - it's a game that can get its hooks into you so deeply that it can feel like an addiction.

Countless players remember the good old days of playing into the wee hours, and many of them still have precious save files saved on carefully retained storage. Well, they're all in luck - the recently annouced remaster of the game will work with old saves.

That's a fairly astonishing feature, even if it makes sense in a practical way. As Blizzard has explained, the game is a reskin, not a remake, so the cogs underneath everything are untouched. Hence your old saves have no reason not to work.

Still, though, compared to basically any other remaster we can think of, this is a crazy thing to be able to boast, and we can't wait to see how people react when they can bring the characters they created 20 years ago into the modern day.

Of course, that'll only be an option for PC players, and the game is coming out later in 2021 for just about every platform under the sun console-wise, across Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S. Console players will have to start anew, but that's not really much of a sacrifice - you'll want to get a fresh save in anyway to see the dark adventure from the beginning.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.