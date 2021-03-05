  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Blizzard game news

Amazingly, Diablo II: Resurrected will let you import your (very) old save files

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Amazingly, Diablo II: Resurrected will let you import your (very) old save files
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Diablo 2 remains to this day one of the most unbelievably compelling looters ever made - it's a game that can get its hooks into you so deeply that it can feel like an addiction.

Countless players remember the good old days of playing into the wee hours, and many of them still have precious save files saved on carefully retained storage. Well, they're all in luck - the recently annouced remaster of the game will work with old saves.

That's a fairly astonishing feature, even if it makes sense in a practical way. As Blizzard has explained, the game is a reskin, not a remake, so the cogs underneath everything are untouched. Hence your old saves have no reason not to work.

Still, though, compared to basically any other remaster we can think of, this is a crazy thing to be able to boast, and we can't wait to see how people react when they can bring the characters they created 20 years ago into the modern day.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Of course, that'll only be an option for PC players, and the game is coming out later in 2021 for just about every platform under the sun console-wise, across Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S.  Console players will have to start anew, but that's not really much of a sacrifice - you'll want to get a fresh save in anyway to see the dark adventure from the beginning. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

Recommended for you
Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: New map detailed, new weapons incoming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: New map detailed, new weapons incoming By Chris Hall ·
Amazingly, Diablo II: Resurrected will let you import your (very) old save files
Amazingly, Diablo II: Resurrected will let you import your (very) old save files By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S price and availability for February 2021
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S price and availability for February 2021 By Dan Grabham ·