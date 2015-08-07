World of Warcraft Legion expansion reveals new Class, Level Up and more

Gamescom 2015 has revealed the sixth upgrade for World of Warcraft, dubbed Legion. Azeroth is under attack by The Burning Legion and it's down to you to save the world.

Legion: Beta is set to begin later this year, bringing fans plenty of new fun like a new continent named Broken Isles. Despite being referenced in Warcraft 3 this land has never been playable before.

Die-hard progressive fans will be pleased to hear that WoW Legion raises the level cap to a mighty 110. It also introduces a new class called Demon Hunter.

The Demon Hunter class has come about to help battle the Legion demons by harnessing their powers. The result is an ability to double-jump, use gliding attacks and "magically augmented sight".

On the new mode Blizzard commented: "Focus on Havoc to demolish any who stand in your way with fiery demonic attacks, or specialize in Vengeance and go toe to toe with even the most powerful demons, withstanding massive punishment as their attacks fuel your hatred."

The Legion expansion also adds new dungeons and raids to explore. And there's plenty more to be found thanks to new artifact weapons and a new Honor System.

The Legion update release date has not been revealed yet but it's possible to sign-up to take part in the beta right now on Blizzard's WoW site. The company will be holding another developer discussion on 9 August where more details on Legion are expected to be revealed.

