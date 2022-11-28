(Pocket-lint) - Good things come to those who wait. We've been scouring for amazing deals on Game of the Year nominee Elden Ring all Black Friday, to no avail. However, now it's Cyber Monday, it's appeared online with a very healthy discount.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the stunning game by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are now available for just $35 at Walmart in the US.

Sadly, there don't seem to be similar offers for the game in the UK, although Game is selling it pre-owned from £34.99.

Here are those deals in full:

US Elden Ring deals

Elden Ring for PlayStation 5 Get the game on PS5 with 25% off. This is the disc version of Elden Ring. Was $59.99, now just $35. View offer

Elden Ring for Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One (digital code) This version of Elden Ring for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One comes as a digital code. You redeem it on your Xbox and download the entire game. Usually $59.99, now $35. View offer

Elden Ring for Xbox Series X or Xbox One (disc) If you don't want to go down the digital route to get the game, you can also purchase the disc version of Elden Ring which works in the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Note: as the Xbox Series S doesn't have a disc drive, you need the digital edition above. Was &59.99, now just $35. View offer

Elden Ring for PS4 If you have a PlayStation 4, this is the version of Elden Ring for you. Usually $59.99, now just $35. View offer

UK Elden Ring deals

Elden Ring for PS5 (pre-owned disc) Game has knocked £5 off its usual price for the pre-owned version of Elden Ring on PlayStation 5. Was £39.99, now just £34.99. View offer

Elden Ring is a superb game, from the same studio as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Demon's Souls.

Unlike thos games though, it is set in an open-world landscape with missions you can take on in pretty much any order you fancy. In addtion, its story has been written and developed with Mr Game of Thrones himself George R. R. Martin.

Having given it five-stars (the maximum accolade) in our review, we said that "with Elden Ring, FromSoftware has outdone even itself. Not just by bringing its oeuvre into an open-world setting, but by creating what may be one of the best game-worlds ever.

"It is, simply, the best game that the developer has ever made – some achievement given its back catalogue. It will induce raptures from fans of Soulslike games, but also hopefully entice a sizeable constituency of gamers who found Elden Ring's predecessors too intimidating."

It is also nominated in the Best Game category of the forthcoming EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards.

Writing by Rik Henderson.